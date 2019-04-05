Local

Two charged in the 2018 killing of Columbus man, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

Columbus police say two men have been charged in the unsolved killing of Stanford Jones, who was found dead of gunshot wounds in the living room of his Mellon Street home on Aug. 10, 2018.

Curtis Williams, 33, and Jeffery Flakes, 29, have each been charged with murder and are set to appear at a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. April 8 in Recorder’s Court.

Williams and Flakes were already in the Muscogee County jail on other unrelated charges when they were served warrants, according to a press release from Columbus police.

The homicide unit is asking anyone who has information about the killing to contact Cpl. Zach Cole at (706) 225-4295.

  Comments  

Read Next

Exclusive: Teresa Tomlinson is taking first official step toward a US Senate bid

Elections

Exclusive: Teresa Tomlinson is taking first official step toward a US Senate bid

Exclusive interview with former Columbus GA Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, a Democrat, who plans to take the initial steps toward challenging incumbent Republican David Perdue for the U.S. Senate race in Georgia.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service