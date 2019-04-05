Two charged in the 2018 killing of Columbus man, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Columbus police say two men have been charged in the unsolved killing of Stanford Jones, who was found dead of gunshot wounds in the living room of his Mellon Street home on Aug. 10, 2018.

Curtis Williams, 33, and Jeffery Flakes, 29, have each been charged with murder and are set to appear at a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. April 8 in Recorder’s Court.

Williams and Flakes were already in the Muscogee County jail on other unrelated charges when they were served warrants, according to a press release from Columbus police.

The homicide unit is asking anyone who has information about the killing to contact Cpl. Zach Cole at (706) 225-4295.