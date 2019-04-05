Local
Two charged in the 2018 killing of Columbus man, police say
Columbus police say two men have been charged in the unsolved killing of Stanford Jones, who was found dead of gunshot wounds in the living room of his Mellon Street home on Aug. 10, 2018.
Curtis Williams, 33, and Jeffery Flakes, 29, have each been charged with murder and are set to appear at a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. April 8 in Recorder’s Court.
Williams and Flakes were already in the Muscogee County jail on other unrelated charges when they were served warrants, according to a press release from Columbus police.
The homicide unit is asking anyone who has information about the killing to contact Cpl. Zach Cole at (706) 225-4295.
