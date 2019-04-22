Police complete investigation into death of Columbus State employee W.D. Feeney

Ghost wheelchair memorializes popular campus employee killed in Columbus accident David Mathews of Bike Friendly ATL paid tribute Tuesday to William “W.D.” Feeney, 30, by placing a “ghost wheelchair” at the Columbus intersection where Feeney was struck by a dump truck April 4. Feeney later died at Piedmont Medical Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Mathews of Bike Friendly ATL paid tribute Tuesday to William “W.D.” Feeney, 30, by placing a “ghost wheelchair” at the Columbus intersection where Feeney was struck by a dump truck April 4. Feeney later died at Piedmont Medical Center.

Police have completed an investigation into the death of Columbus State employee W.D. Feeney, who was hit and killed by a dump truck April 4 as he crossed 11th Street in his wheelchair.

Lt. Lance Deaton of the Columbus Police Department said Monday that no charges will be filed in relation to the death.

He said Feeney, 30, was traveling on the west side of Broadway, headed north, and either entered the crosswalk when the pedestrian signal was flashing red or read “don’t walk.”

“Feeney was not in the crosswalk legally,” Deaton said.

A dump truck driven by Bradley Netherland, 62, of Phenix City, had stopped at the red light but proceeded when the light turned green, hitting Feeney.

Netherland couldn’t see Feeney, Deaton said.

The county coroner declared Feeney dead shortly after the crash at Piedmont Medical Center.

While Netherland will not be cited for anything related to Feeney’s death, he was issued two traffic citations, one for being too heavy to cross the weight-restricted Dillingham Street Bridge and another for stopping his vehicle over the stop bar.