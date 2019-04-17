Ghost wheelchair memorializes popular campus employee killed in Columbus accident David Mathews of Bike Friendly ATL paid tribute Tuesday to William “W.D.” Feeney, 30, by placing a “ghost wheelchair” at the Columbus intersection where Feeney was struck by a dump truck April 4. Feeney later died at Piedmont Medical Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Mathews of Bike Friendly ATL paid tribute Tuesday to William “W.D.” Feeney, 30, by placing a “ghost wheelchair” at the Columbus intersection where Feeney was struck by a dump truck April 4. Feeney later died at Piedmont Medical Center.

A haunting memorial to a young man killed recently in a downtown Columbus accident now stands at the very intersection where the accident occurred.

David Mathews of Bike Friendly ATL paid tribute Tuesday morning to William “W.D.” Feeney by placing a ghost wheelchair at the intersection of 11th Street and Broadway in downtown Columbus.

The ghost wheelchair is locked in place between two metal benches and joins a wooden cross, flowers and other items already at the intersection to remember Feeney.

Feeney, 30, was struck by a dump truck the morning of April 4 while crossing the street. He later died at Piedmont Medical Center. Law enforcement officials have not yet released a report on their investigation into the crash.

“W.D. was a graduate of CSU which is where I’m a graduate of and I’m here to honor him today,” said Mathews.

Mathews said in seven years he has built 66 ghost bikes. A ghost bike (also called a ghostcycle or WhiteCycle) is a roadside bicycle memorial. According to ghostbikes.org, the first ghost bikes were created in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2003 and there are more than 630 ghost bikes at more than 210 locations across the globe.

Mathews said this is the first ghost wheelchair he has created, and he hopes to raise awareness with the effort.

“I’ve got friends all over that do ghost bikes, one in Oxnard, California, one in Phoenix, Arizona,” Mathews said. “We’re just trying to raise awareness that our roads need to get safer and we all have to have a good help in doing that.”