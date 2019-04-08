Celebration of Life for W.D. Feeney set for Tuesday afternoon

Grief can take its toll on you. Here’s when to seek help. The loss of a loved one can take a physical and emotional toll on you. Grief can produce stress in your body. The process can be different for everyone, and people may even experience “complicated grief." Learn more here. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The loss of a loved one can take a physical and emotional toll on you. Grief can produce stress in your body. The process can be different for everyone, and people may even experience “complicated grief." Learn more here.

The life of a Columbus man who died Thursday after a tragic accident will be celebrated tomorrow afternoon at CrossPointe Church.

William “W.D.” Feeney, 30, will be remembered during a 4:30 p.m. service April 9 at CrossPointe Church, located at 2301 Airport Thruway B in Columbus.

Rev. Brad Evangelista will officiate and visitation will follow the service.

Feeney, who was born in Columbus, was a student at Columbus State University and an IT support specialist at the school’s RiverPark campus. He was hit by a dump truck while crossing the street in downtown Columbus the morning of April 4.

He later died at Piedmont Medical Center.

Friends remembered him as someone who was always smiling and kind to everyone. Feeney utilized a wheel chair due to cerebral palsy but his close friends say he was never concentrated on his physical capabilities but his faith in Christ.

According to his obituary, Feeney “loved people, conversation, socializing, family, religious studies, reading, computers, and all types of gadgets.” But most of all, Feeney “loved God and his church community.”

Survivors include his parents, Jeff and Kelly Williams of Midland, Ga.; sister, Alicia Renee Metzler (Alex) of Roseville, Minn.; brothers, Stephen Wade Wisdom of Overland Park, Kan. and Tyler David Williams of Clarksville, Ky.; various other relatives also survive.

Columbus Police Department is still investigating the incident.