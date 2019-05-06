U.S. Senate, medical marijuana and Confederate monuments: Last week in Columbus

These are the differences between CBD, THC oils CBD and THC oils, derived from hemp or marijuana, are being used medically in the U.S. Their uses and legality vary; watch this video to learn more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CBD and THC oils, derived from hemp or marijuana, are being used medically in the U.S. Their uses and legality vary; watch this video to learn more.

Missed the big stories last week? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Abrams out, Tomlinson in

Democrat Stacey Abrams will not run in the 2020 Georgia U.S. Senate race but former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson will.





Tomlinson announced her decision last week in a Facebook video.





“I’m running for U.S. Senate in 2020 because I have spent my life ensuring that government makes a positive difference in yours,” Tomlinson said.





Other prominent Georgia Democrats who were waiting on Abrams to make her decision may join the Senate race. Abrams may enter the 2020 presidential race. She could also be preparing for a rematch against Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022.

Georgia patients still waiting on low THC oil

Medical marijuana advocates and a state lawmaker who sponsored Georgia’s newest medical marijuana law said it would be one or two years before the state has low THC oil ready for patients.





Members must be appointed to the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, a board with broad powers over the program, before growing can begin. Micah Gravley, a state lawmaker who sponsored the act, said setting up the commission and choosing the state’s growers will take about 12 to 18 months.





“I think those appointments are key,” Gravley said. “I think it is going to be crucial that we get that board in place immediately so they can start drafting rules and regulations … so the vetting process can begin.”





Georgia law requires the oil not be more than 5% THC. There are three avenues for medical marijuana production in Georgia:





▪ The new state law allows up to six private firms to grow and produce the low THC oil.

▪ The University of Georgia and Fort Valley State could also become licensed to grow marijuana and produce oil.

▪ The yet-to-be-formed Medical Cannabis Commission could contract with out-of-state firms that produce THC oil and get it shipped to Georgia.

Kemp signs bills to expand broadband internet, protect Confederate monuments

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed several bills into laws last week aimed at expanding internet access and protecting Confederate monuments, reports the Associated Press.

Three bills expand broadband internet access to rural parts of the state. One allows Georgia’s electronic membership corporations to sell internet services in addition to the services they already provide. The second allows telephone cooperatives to offer internet services. A third allows telecom companies to set up 5G equipment on public land.

Kemp also signed a bill that established fines for those convicted of vandalizing Confederate monuments up to three times the cost of the damage as well as legal fees and expenses for repairing or replacing the monument.

Georgia inmate executed for 1994 killings

A Georgia inmate was executed for the murders of two women in 1994.

Scotty Garnell Morrow, 52, was executed Thursday at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, reports CNN.

Morrow was sentenced to death in 1999. He was convicted of shooting and killing ex-girlfriend, Barbara Ann Young, and her friend Tonya Woods in Gainesville.

Morrow was the 73rd person executed in Georgia since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976. Forty-nine men are under the death sentence in the state, CNN reports.