Bruce Willis, tiny houses and abortion law: Last week in Columbus

Bruce Willis movie coming, millions expected locally A movie starring Bruce Willis is going to be filmed in Muscogee County and the surrounding area. Peter F. Bowden the local economic impact will be in the millions. “The Long Night” will be the first project supported by the Columbus Film Fund. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A movie starring Bruce Willis is going to be filmed in Muscogee County and the surrounding area. Peter F. Bowden the local economic impact will be in the millions. “The Long Night” will be the first project supported by the Columbus Film Fund.

Missed big stories about Columbus or around Georgia last week? We’ve got you covered.

Bruce Willis coming to Columbus for film

A film starring Bruce Willis will soon begin shooting in Columbus.





Pre-production on “The Longest Night” is set to begin May 13, and filming is expected to begin in early June.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Deadline, an online entertainment news site, reports that the film is an action thriller. The story follows two criminals who break into a disgraced doctor’s home to receive medical attention after one of them is shot in a failed robbery.





The film’s budget is around $8 million. Roughly $2 to $4 million is expected to be spent locally on housing, hiring crew and other expenses, said Peter Bowden, president and chief executive officer of the city’s convention and visitor’s bureau and the city’s film commission.

What should Bruce do while in Columbus? Vote in our poll to suggest fun things he should do!

Gov. Kemp signs abortion law

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law the Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act May 7.





The bill prohibits abortions once embryonic cardiac activity is detected. Most women learn they are pregnant between four and seven weeks, and a “heartbeat” may first be detected between five or six weeks, according to the American Pregnancy Association.





Exceptions to the law would include:





The abortion would prevent the death or severe physical impairment of the mother.

The pregnancy is 20 weeks or less along, and the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest. There must be an official police report alleging an offense of rape or incest occurred.

A doctor determines the pregnancy is “medically futile,” meaning that a severe and incurable birth defect or chromosomal abnormality would result in the child having little to no life expectancy.

In addition, the law recognizes unborn children as natural persons.

“Modern medical science, not available decades ago, demonstrates that unborn children are a class of living, distinct persons and more expansive state recognition of unborn children as persons did not exist when Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992) and Roe v. Wade (1973) established abortion-related precedents,” the law reads.

The law is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2020. The ACLU of Georgia has promised to file a lawsuit to challenge the state’s new abortion law.

Oklahoma, Georgia to play home-and-home football series

Football powers Oklahoma and Georgia have agreed to play in 2023 and 2031, the Associated Press reports.

The Sooners will host the Bulldogs on Sept. 9, 2023, and Georgia will host on Sept. 13, 2031. 2023 marks the 100-year anniversary of the opening of Oklahoma’s Memorial Stadium.

The teams have only played once. Georgia defeated Oklahoma 54-48 in the 2018 Rose Bowl during the College Football playoffs.

State’s first “tiny home neighborhood” to be built in metro Atlanta

Georgia’s first tiny home neighborhood is slated for development in the metro Atlanta area.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Clarkston City Council approved “The Cottages on Vaughan” May 7.

Eight homes will be built on permanent foundations on a half-acre lot. The homes will range in size from 250 to 500 square feet. The Atlanta-based nonprofit “The MicroLife Institute” is the developer on the project.

The homes will cost between $100,000 to $125,000. The paper reports the homes will include a covered porch, one bedroom, one bathroom and an open area that includes a kitchen, dining area and living space. It’s cheaper than the $285,000 median home price in DeKalb County.