Man charged in November double homicide of a man and son

‘I can’t believe somebody would shoot and kill him with his kid’: Wife talks about slayings Columbus police Maj. J.D. Hawk said two people were killed Tuesday morning in a shooting on Stuart Drive. The victim's wife spoke about finding Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Columbus police Maj. J.D. Hawk said two people were killed Tuesday morning in a shooting on Stuart Drive. The victim's wife spoke about finding

Columbus police have arrested a 37-year-old male and charged him with the November 2018 murder of a man and his son on Stuart Drive.

Joseph Banks, 41, and Ja’Ceiden Roberts, 3, were found shot to death in a yard after police were called to 6 Stuart Drive to check on a person down.

Lt. Greg Touchberry said Wednesday that Antonio “Tony” Benard Willis has been booked into the Muscogee County Jail and charged with two counts of murder. His preliminary Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.

An investigation last year determined that Banks and his son were last seen entering a 2004 white Ford F-150 pickup truck, which was driven to a motel on Victory Drive at 1 a.m. Nov. 27.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The father and son were riding with an unidentified male whom police believed to be Willis. The truck was later found abandoned on Henry Avenue in the Wynnton neighborhood.

At the time detectives were unable to locate Willis, who was known to frequent homeless shelters in Columbus and Metro Atlanta.

Anyone with information about the murders is urged to contact Cpl. R. Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or rnicholas@columbusga.org.