Kadie the Cow isn’t ‘moo-ving’ away. Now she has a special day in Columbus.

Seasons come and go. Businesses open and close. Best Buy stores move. But Kadie the Cow isn’t going anywhere.

The 20-feet-tall dairy cow replica that has captivated generations of Columbus residents made her mark on history again on Tuesday as Columbus Council proclaimed June 9 “Kadie the Cow Day” in honor of the eye-catching local landmark.





District 1 Councilor Jerry “Pop” Barnes read the proclamation aloud during the regular meeting.

“Kadie the Cow has become a beloved landmark of the city of Columbus and residents care very deeply about her well being and the history she represents,” Barnes said. “The city of Columbus appreciates Best Buy’s interest and assistance in preserving Kadie the Cow for the residents of Columbus Georgia.”

Kadie currently stands at 2925 Manchester Expressway, the former home of Kinnett Dairies, a local dairy plant that erected the statue in 1967. The property has been home to a Best Buy store since 2003, and the store announced in January that it was in the process of moving to a new location on Whittlesey Boulevard.

After public outcry over Kadie’s uncertain future, Columbus Council voted last month to ratify an agreement that gives the city permanent access to Kadie, even as the property she stands on changes hands.

Beth Reed-Richardson, general manager of the Manchester Expressway Best Buy, thanked the council for helping secure Kadie’s future.

“For nearly 16 years...Kadie the Cow greeted Best Buy customers and employees at our store on Manchester Expressway, and as a committed member of the Columbus community we are honored to play a role in making sure she will remain visible and accessible to the public for years to come,” Reed-Richardson said.

“The idea of Kadie ‘moo-ving’ is udder nonsense,” Mayor Skip Henderson said.

Columbus originally took ownership of Kadie through a resolution on Feb. 20, 2001. Parmalat Global dairy firm Parmalat USA, which bought out Kinnett Dairies in 1998, gave the replica bovine to the city that year.

The Best Buy store is still in the process of moving to north Columbus, with an opening date set for mid June, according to Reed-Richardson.