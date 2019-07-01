More than 2 dozen light poles may be replaced after flooding on RiverWalk

Flooding in West Point and Columbus, Ga. Overflow from Pine Lake traveled down Pine Lake Road in West Point, Georgia, Friday after early morning storms caused flooding in the area. Parts of Columbus RiverWalk also experienced flooding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Overflow from Pine Lake traveled down Pine Lake Road in West Point, Georgia, Friday after early morning storms caused flooding in the area. Parts of Columbus RiverWalk also experienced flooding.

A section of the RiverWalk near Columbus Water Works has been so damaged by recent flooding that 25 light poles might have to be replaced, according to Columbus Parks and Recreation Director Holli Browder.

After cycling through the area, a reader reported to the Ledger-Enquirer that about two dozen of the tall light poles topped with glass globes appeared to have been vandalized on the trail between Rotary Park and Oxbow Meadows.

Browder said last week that an investigation by risk management and Georgia Power determined the poles were not vandalized.

“They believe it was caused from water from the river due to rain and debris,” Browder said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Browder said the RiverWalk is designed to flood and that costs for repairs will need to be identified by Georgia Power, which will evaluate the poles and get them fixed.

The trail is open for walking, jogging and biking, and some parts allow access to the Chattahoochee River.

Construction on the 22-mile linear park from Lake Oliver Dam to Fort Benning began in 1992 and was finally completed earlier this year.

The completion of the project in April included a connection between the buildings at the former City Mills site, as well the construction of four new bridges over the North Highland Dam at Bibb Mill, according to a press release. The $10 million dollar project was funded under the state Transportation Investment Act.

The project was begun to address a sewer problem the city was experiencing at the time, according to the release.