Officials find body of 6-year-old boy who fell into river Sunday night

Searchers recover body of 6-year-old boy from Chattahoochee River On Tuesday morning, Columbus Fire and EMS officials recovered the body of a young boy who fell into the Chattahoochee River Sunday afternoon and didn't resurface. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On Tuesday morning, Columbus Fire and EMS officials recovered the body of a young boy who fell into the Chattahoochee River Sunday afternoon and didn't resurface.

Columbus officials found the body of a 6-year-old drowning victim Tuesday morning.





Battalion Chief Bryan Watson said the boy was located down river, near the National Infantry Museum and Oxbow Meadows.

Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said the boy was found at 8 a.m. and pronounced dead at 8:50 a.m.

“It’s tough, it’s especially tough when you’re looking for kids, and a lot of times, you know, we are,” Watson said. “We never give up, we weren’t going to give up here with this one. Fortunately for the family and for us, it only lasted a couple of days.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Division Chief Daniel Macon with the Columbus Fire Department said emergency crews responded to a call around 6:45 p.m. June 30 after the child fell into the river below the Waveshaper Island.

Monday, nine divers searched for the boy. They started at daylight and continued until dark. That’s when Georgia Power was scheduled to release water.

Crews were back out again early Tuesday morning. Officials from Columbus Police Department, Fort Benning and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources assisted in the search.

Ledger-Enquirer reporter Nick Wooten contributed to this report.