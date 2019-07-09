USA softball, Georgia Power rates, Juneteenth Doodle and other Columbus news

Columbus artist might have a job with tech giant after Juneteenth Google Doodle Columbus digital artist Davian Chester made a Google Doodle in honor of Juneteenth. Now, he might have a job with the tech giant. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Columbus digital artist Davian Chester made a Google Doodle in honor of Juneteenth. Now, he might have a job with the tech giant.

Missed any of the big stories last week? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

USA wins International Softball Cup

Team USA beat Japan 2-1 to win the USA Softball International Cup Sunday.

The tournament was held in Columbus 23 years after the U.S. won Olympic gold, and following repairs to the South Commons Softball Complex.

With the win, Team USA avenged their lone tournament loss to Japan in an earlier round.

Columbus artist might have a job with Google

Columbus digital artist Davian Chester might have a job with Google after he created a doodle in honor of Juneteenth.

The doodle featured two black arms in shackles. The chain connecting them was broken and formed the word “Google.”

Google often changes its logo to a doodle to celebrate holidays, anniversaries and lives of famous artists, scientists and other change-makers. But they didn’t have a doodle for Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of slaves in Texas, and more broadly, the end of Slavery in the U.S.

Study shines light on Georgia farmer suicides

Multiple studies show that farmers and agricultural workers are at an elevated risk of committing suicide. New research on Georgia farmer suicides suggests relationship issues, health-related problems and financial hardship are the most common causes.

Anna Scheyett, Dean of the University of Georgia School of Social Work, examined 106 cases of suicide among farmers and agricultural workers recorded in the Georgia Violent Death Reporting System from 2008 to 2015.

Hurricane Michael, she said, could pose an additional threat.

“We’re in this sort, no pun intended, perfect storm right now, because we had the horrible devastation of Hurricane Michael,” she told Atlanta’s WABE. “We’re talking about a generation where there’s going to be huge financial impact … And then the uncertainty around policy and tariffs. It’s an incredibly stressful time for farmers and agriculture workers now.”

Georgia Power looking to raise prices

Georgia Power is seeking to raise customer rates by 7%, the Savannah Morning News reports.

Per the report, the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would see an increase of almost $10 per month or $120 per year on their bill.

Georgia Power spokesman John Kraft told the news organization that the company’s basic service charge has increased only $2.50 over the past three decades and remains among the lowest in the state. A decision on the proposal is expected in December.

