Funeral arrangements set for Central’s senior class president who died after bus crash

The funeral arrangements are set for Chris Rogers, the Central High School senior class president who died Tuesday from injuries in Friday’s crash with a Phenix City school bus.

The visitation and viewing will be at Taylor Funeral Home, 1514 5th Ave., Phenix City, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. EDT. The funeral service will be Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Cascade Hills Church, 727 54th St., Columbus, starting at 1 p.m. The casket will be open from noon to 12:45 p.m., Central principal Tommy Vickers told the Ledger-Enquirer.

An account at GoFundMe.com has been posted to raise money for the family’s relatives to help pay for their travel expenses to the funeral. The goal is $5,000. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 78 donors have contributed a combined $2,900.

Sarah Weber, who is organizing this fundraiser, wrote in the appeal, “Several of these relatives are having to travel from international places on emergency visas. These visas, coupled with travel arrangements and missed work, are compounding costs for the family during this time.

“Several people have asked what they can do to help this family. Help them get their family members here for the service. Help ease the parents’ anxiety about missing work. Any little bit will be truly appreciated!!”

Chris was a member of Central’s esports team and the Beta Club. His academic ranking was among the best of his class, Phenix City Schools said in the news release announcing his death Tuesday.

The investigation of the accident continues, Phenix City police Capt. Darryl Williams told the L-E Thursday.