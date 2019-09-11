Columbus hospital looks to improve quality of care with new Emory Healthcare affiliation

Emory, St. Francis Hospital leaders share how partnership will impact community Three years after announcing a partnership with Emory Clinic’s Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery, St. Francis Hospital has announced it will be furthering that partnership by becoming a member of Emory Healthcare Network. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Three years after announcing a partnership with Emory Clinic’s Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery, St. Francis Hospital has announced it will be furthering that partnership by becoming a member of Emory Healthcare Network.

Three years after announcing a partnership with Emory Clinic’s Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery, St. Francis Hospital has announced it will be furthering that partnership by becoming an affiliate of Emory Healthcare Network.

According to a press release, the new affiliation “aims to improve quality outcomes and make care more affordable for the region.”

“This is the first time Emory has branched out of the 28-county metro area in Atlanta,” Dan Jones, chief executive officer of St. Francis Hospital, said Tuesday. “We fully expect this to continue to allow us to grow as an organization but also to expand the clinical capability in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley; we’re bringing tertiary and quaternary services to the community that have not existed in the past, which allows more patients, more community members, to stay here in Columbus for that care.”

Under the agreement, St. Francis physicians and providers will have the opportunity to participate as network partners. St. Francis continues to be a part of LifePoint Health, as it has been since January 2016.

Network partners have common quality goals and are connected via electronic medical record systems that can be shared among providers, according to the release. Partners can also participate in group purchasing of medical supplies to lower costs in their practices while working to reduce health care costs for patients.

Emory and St. Francis Hospital’s clinical partnership has been going strong for two decades, according to Jones. Along with expanded cardiothoracic and vascular capabilities, Emory now provides electrophysiology capabilities as well.

“We also recently entered into a clinical affiliation for nursing education to help support our nursing education initiatives,” Jones said. “We’re also in discussions to expand other clinical affiliations.”

When asked about any possible impact on jobs at the hospital, Jones said the affiliation will help grow the organization over time, in turn influencing job growth at the facility.

Patients in Columbus will still be seeing their local providers.

“One of the foundations of the EHN’s structure is that we help local networks strengthen, and we’re really based on keeping healthcare within that local area,” said Joel Shu, chief medical officer and chief quality officer for Emory Healthcare Network. “We’ve sent some of our Emory physicians to help create, run and even stay to manage programs that are within each local network.”

Jones said Emory is known for their clinical quality and education and that St. Francis Hospital is excited to expand the partnership.

“This is an amazing initiative and amazing affiliation: it will have a direct impact not only on our patients and the quality of care that’s delivered in this marketplace but ultimately will help the larger community as part of our mission to make communities healthier,” Jones said.

“It’s very exciting for us to have such a great partner to expand out our network and our core values and mission,” Shu said.

St. Francis Hospital, located on Manchester Expressway in Columbus, is the city’s major cardiac and heart treatment center. The 376-bed hospital offers inpatient, outpatient and emergency room services.