ICE training complex, UGA’s ‘pink out’ and other Columbus news you might have missed

Two Columbus school principals resign

Shaw High School principal Adam Herring accepted the position of secondary education director in Troup County, where the school board approved his hiring Thursday. His last day in Muscogee County is Sept. 20.

St. Luke School head of school Bill Shelnutt accepted the head of school position at Trinity Presbyterian School in Montgomery, Alabama, beginning in July. He will remain head of St. Luke School for the 2019-2020 school year, St. Luke announced in a news release.

ICE creating “hyper-realistic” training complex at Georgia army post

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is planning to use Fort Benning as the site for a “hyper-realistic” training complex that mimics the layout of U.S. cities and buildings.

ICE is set to spend more than $961,000 to purchase five different training structures — the first steps toward a complex that will emulate buildings and structures the agency’s expanding Special Response Teams would encounter across the United States and Puerto Rico, according to a federal contract.

According to the federal contract, one of the training models is a “Chicago” style replica. Another is an “Arizona” style replica. The remaining three facilities are “fishbowls” set up for instructors to view classes from above.

The complex could include up to 50 additional buildings and additional U.S. city layouts and designs, according to the federal contract.

Strategic Operations Inc. of San Diego was awarded the contract for the first five facilities on Sept. 9.

Georgia holds “pink out” for Arkansas State coach

The Georgia Bulldogs honored Wendy Anderson, the late wife of Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson, following her death from breast cancer.

The Bulldogs played Arkansas State Saturday in Athens, and tens of thousands of Georgia fans wore pink in her honor. The Bulldogs won the game, 55-0.

Blake Anderson said he was grateful for the show of support from his opponents.

“This was one of the classiest moves I’ve seen,” he said.

Shrimp and Grits Festival on the coast

Want to take one last trip before the end of summer? Jekyll Island is hosting a Shrimp and Grits Festival Sept. 20-22.

Organizers expect more than 45,000 visitors. The weekend at Jekyll Island also includes a craft brew fest, an artists’ market and a kids zone, the Associated Press reports.

The festival will take place in Jekyll Island’s National Historic District, according to the festival’s website.

Here’s the schedule for the festival this weekend:

▪ Friday, September 20: 4-9 p.m.

▪ Saturday, September 21: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

▪ Sunday, September 22: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.