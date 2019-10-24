Local
Here’s when to trick-or-treat in Columbus and Phenix City this year
With the days getting shorter and Halloween rapidly approaching, local law enforcement has put out a series of tips for trick-or-treaters.
Halloween falls on a Thursday this year and the suggested trick-or-treat times in the Columbus and Phenix City areas are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST. These hours are also the observed trick-or-treat hours on post at Fort Benning.
There will be an increased police presence on the holiday as well, according to a press release from the Phenix City Police Department.
Here are just a few of the safety tips police are giving to the public:
Plan your route in advance.
Stay on the sidewalk or side of the road and cross the street carefully.
Trick-or-treat in well-lit areas.
Drivers should go slow and be on the lookout for children.
Homeowners should leave a light on and remove obstacles from the lawn.
Looking for something else to do besides trick-or-treat? Here are a few Halloween events around town:
Scream on the Green
- When: Oct. 25, 6-9:30 p.m.
- Where: Woodruff Park, 1000 Bay Ave. Columbus
- Cost: Free
Spooktacular Halloween Festival
- When: Oct. 26, noon-3 p.m.
- Where: 233 12th St. Columbus
- Cost: Free
Costumes & Cocktails Halloween Ball
- When: Oct. 26, 8 p.m.-midnight
- Where: Columbus, Georgia Convention and Trade Center, 801 Front Ave. Columbus
- Cost: $25
This Is Halloween: Art Show & Party
- When: Oct. 31, 6-11:30 p.m.
- Where: Pop UPtown, 1234 Broadway Columbus
- Cost: $20. A limited amount of discount tickets are available for member of the Young Art Patrons organization.
