What’s open and closed? Here’s the Veterans Day holiday schedules for Columbus

As Veterans Day festivities and events take place throughout the weekend in the Chattahoochee Valley, here’s some holiday schedules to be aware of as Nov. 11 approaches.

Waste and recycling schedules will not pick up on Monday and will be collected on Wednesday instead, according to a schedule released by the City of Columbus.

Service centers, such as the 311 Citizens Service Center, Animal Control and the Granite Bluff/Pine Grove landfills will be closed on Nov. 11.

There will be no METRA bus service on Veterans Day.

Recorder’s Court will only have 8 a.m. bond hearings.

Recreation and senior centers will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., while other places such as the Cooper Creek Tennis Center and the Columbus Aquatic Center will operate their normal business hours.

Not interested in tennis or swimming? The Columbus Ice Rink will be open on Nov. 11 as well.

Emergency services, like fire, ambulance and police will be available as usual.