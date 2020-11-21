Here’s a list of Columbus restaurants open for takeout, dine in on Thanksgiving Day

Many restaurants across Columbus will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but a few are keeping their doors open -- some with special menu items.

Here are a few open for dine-in or pick up:

Minnie’s Uptown, 104 8th St., will be serving a “Thanksgiving feast” cafeteria-style between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Lemongrass Thai and Sushi at 2435 Wynnton Rd will be open on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., but the location off North Lake Pkwy will be closed. Reservations accepted.

Buckhead Steak & Wine, 5010 Armour Rd., will have “Thanksgiving features” that include smoked turkey and sweet potato souffle from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Call (706) 571-9995.

Pick-up or curbside order from Ed’s Southern Cooking, 5435 Woodruff Farm Road, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For breakfast, brunch or lunch, Metro Diner, 5524 Whitesville Road, will be serving customers from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a menu featuring a roasted turkey plate and pumpkin bread pudding.

Cracker Barrel, 1500 Bradley Park Dr., will feature a carry-out “Thanksgiving Heat N’ Serve Feast” for $139.99 and their regular menu from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If you’re most interested in football on Thursday, try Buffalo Wild Wings, 5555 Whittlesey Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Most McDonald’s and Burger King will operate on Thanksgiving day, but call your nearest location to confirm.

Waffle House will remain open on Thanksgiving, keeping its usual 24/7 schedule.

IHOP is offering more than pancakes this Thanksgiving. Customers are invited to order carry-out from their regular menu but also have a special “Family Feasts.”

And remember, as of noon Friday the the citywide mask mandate is again in effect as COVID-19 cases increase across Muscogee County. A facial covering or mask is required in any public place, private business, establishment, or corporation (unless a business chooses to opt out of the mandate). The mask should be worn over the mouth and nose at all times whenever it is difficult to maintain six feet of social distance between people. Masks are not required in a personal vehicle or residence.