Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Two women set to take top staff positions within Columbus police department

Police in Columbus, Georgia are asking the public’s help in using telephone and online services to reduce face-to-face contact with police officers on the street during the COVID-19 outbreak, and to avoid coming to the Public Safety Center if possible.
Police in Columbus, Georgia are asking the public’s help in using telephone and online services to reduce face-to-face contact with police officers on the street during the COVID-19 outbreak, and to avoid coming to the Public Safety Center if possible. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon has named his new command staff and set a promotion ceremony for Dec. 30.

Blackmon, confirmed by Columbus Council last month to be the city’s chief following Chief Ricky Boren’s retirement Oct. 30, is promoting two assistant chiefs and four deputy chiefs in a rearrangement of the department’s top ranks.

Here are those to be promoted in a series of ceremonies next week in the North Exhibit Hall of the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

At 10 a.m., the promotions will be:

At noon, the promotions will be:

At 2 p.m., the promotions will be:

The police department has 488 sworn officers, 107 civilian workers and an annual budget of $40.2 million.

The promotions were listed on a police department memo circulated Monday and posted to a private Facebook page. The chief’s office confirmed the memo’s authenticity Tuesday.

Blackmon was not immediately available for comment.

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Tim Chitwood profile
Tim Chitwood is from Seale, Ala., and started as a police beat reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer in 1982. He since has covered Columbus’ serial killings and other homicides, following some from the scene of the crime to trial verdicts and ensuing appeals. He also has been a Ledger-Enquirer humor columnist since 1987. He’s a graduate of Auburn University, and started out working for the weekly Phenix Citizen in Phenix City, Ala.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service