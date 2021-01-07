Here’s what Columbus investigators believe caused destructive Whisperwood Apartments fire

Though they cannot pinpoint a precise cause, fire investigators believe an accident involving electrical components likely caused the Dec. 23 blaze that destroyed a Whisperwood Apartments building, the Columbus fire marshal said Thursday.

The 3 a.m. fire that displaced 17 families and caused an estimated $1.6 million in damages is believed to have been “electrical in nature,” said Fire Marshal Ricky Shores.

“We urge our citizens to be careful with extension cords,” he added, explaining investigators know extension cords were in the area where the fire started, but they can’t say that’s what caused it.

“It’s accidental and undetermined,” he said. “We didn’t see any evidence of foul play.”

The building was on a slope, configured so that the first-floor apartments had a lower, patio section in the back, he said. Investigators believe the fire started near a balcony on the top floor in the rear, which would be the second floor at the front of the building, but appear to be a third floor from the back, he said.

The blaze was sparked in the “transition” between the balcony and the apartment’s exterior wall, he said.

From there flames spread to the attic and burned through the roof, leaving the building a total loss, he said. With 17 of its 18 units occupied, about 50 people were left without homes, he said.

Both the apartments’ management and the American Red Cross were helping the families find other lodging. Thirteen vacant apartments were available at the complex.

“I know we’re still working with several of the families,” said Adelaide Kirk, executive director of the Southwest Georgia Chapter of the Red Cross.

Shores on Dec. 23 said the apartments destroyed at the 6029 Flat Rock Road development were numbered 437 through 454. Three firefighters had minor injuries as they conducted a search and rescue mission, unaware the occupants safely had evacuated.

On Thursday, the fire marshal cautioned Columbus residents to be sure any extension cords they use are not frayed, overloaded or outdated, and to check smoke detectors to be certain they remain functional.