Facing labor shortages, Columbus Council to vote on ‘critical’ $1.8 million yard waste contract

Columbus Council is set to vote on a $1.77 million contract to assist the city with yard waste for one year as inmate shortages continue to cause delays.

The funds would cover the use of five trucks and their three-man crews. The services would be provided by Amwaste, a West Point-based waste and recycling collection company with operations in Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana. The measure will be brought before the council during its May 25 meeting and it wouldn’t increase garbage fees for residents, Public Service Director Michael Criddle told the Ledger-Enquirer Tuesday.

“There’s just not enough resources to keep up,” he said. “We’re dealing with a huge inmate shortage. This is (directly) related to COVID. ...We’re a couple of hundred inmates short. We normally get 353 inmates. But we’re getting about 138 or 140.

“This is absolutely critical. If we don’t get this, then we’ll be behind now until October,” he added.

Council first discussed the measure and voted to approve it during their May 11 meeting. City Manager Isaiah Hugley told councilors the measure would be brought back formally at the May 25 meeting.

Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin told councilors that the contract could be funded through the American Rescue Plan, the federal coronavirus aid package signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this year. Columbus is to receive roughly $78.4 million from ARP over two allocations, Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge said during last week’s meeting.

District 8 representative Walker Garrett is one of the councilors who supports the private contract.

“We’ve got to,” he said. “My own yard waste was out for a month. Public works is doing everything in their power.”