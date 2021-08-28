Where’s my recycling bin? And what’s up with yard waste? Latest on Columbus trash issues

Roughly 2,100 Columbus residents are on a wait list for bins as part of the city’s new automated recycling program. The receptacles are on the way, but it might take a while before one reaches your curb.

Public Works Director Michael Criddle told the Ledger-Enquirer that the 3,000 65-gallon bins purchased by Council earlier this month should arrive in the next two and a half weeks. Once they arrive, the carts must be assembled. The wheels, axles and handles must be attached. Then, the carts can be delivered by city employees.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time,” he said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience. ... After we receive them, assemble them and distribute, it would probably take us 30 days to get completely gone of the 2,100.”

An employee reached by phone at the city’s Citizens Service Center Friday said a resident could wait up to 90 business days to receive a bin. If a bin request was placed on Aug. 27, 90 business days would be Jan. 12, 2022, excluding weekends and public holidays.

The city purchased the bins from Canadian company IPL North America, Inc, though Criddle says the bins were made in Georgia. Two other firms contacted by the city had longer wait times. Criddle said supply chain issues and shortages were to blame for the delays.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The new bins are part of the city’s automated recycling program that began in May. In December 2020, Columbus Council approved the purchase of eight new recycling trucks.

The new trucks require only a driver to operate, meaning inmate labor isn’t needed to staff the trucks. From their seat, the driver controls a mechanical arm that grabs the bin, lifting it to dump the contents into a container in the back.

Yard waste and driver shortage updates

The city is closer to catching up on yard waste routes, but driver shortages continue to cause problems for the department.

AmWaste, a West Point-based private contractor, is within a day or two of catching up on its five initial yard waste routes. It will start on its next five routes next week, Criddle said. The city has agreed to pay up to $3.6 million if the company is needed for the 10 routes for a full year.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Bulk waste pick up — items like large household appliances and furniture, as well as large piles of branches — remains 4 to 6 weeks behind. Criddle said driver shortages are fueling the delays. The department is currently 14 drivers short. The department pulls drivers from bulk waste to cover required household garbage, recycling and yard waste routes.

Earlier this month, the council approved a proposal allowing City Manager Isaiah Hugley to negotiate and enter contracts with businesses or individuals for “emergency” bulk waste pickup. The vendors will receive $250 per ton of waste that is picked up and delivered to the landfill. More than 100 people and businesses have requested information about taking part in the program. So far, eight are operating, Criddle said.

Vendors must have all necessary equipment and labor, a business license and proper insurance before being contracted by the city.

For those interested in participating in the emergency bulk waste pick up and delivery program, contact Drale Short at DShort@columbusga.org or 706-255-4943/4941/4798.