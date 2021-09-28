Columbus Council approves deal to buy, renovate Synovus offices for nearly $50 million

The Columbus Council unanimously approved Tuesday a nearly $50 million deal to buy and renovate downtown properties currently owned by Synovus to transform it for government operations.

The city agreed to pay the Columbus-based banking and financial services firm $25 million for the Uptown Center, main office, Jordan and Bradley buildings, and parking deck — approximately 250,000 square feet of office space. All of the facilities are in the block bordered by 12th Street, First Avenue and Broadway in downtown.

The properties will need to be renovated for government operations. The purchase and renovations would be funded through the issuance of Columbus Building Authority Bonds of roughly $50 million, according to council documents.

Both measures were approved by a 9-0 vote. Councilor Glen Davis was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.

The sale is expected to close no later than March 1, 2022.

Synovus would vacate a majority of the buildings by July 31, 2022, and the remainder by June 30, 2024. Synovus will pay the city $500,000 to rent some of the office space after the deal closes.

The Columbus company plans to consolidate its nine Uptown locations into two possible locations and one downtown branch that will include a drive-through by the first half of 2024. A new Synovus office facility in downtown is expected to be completed in May 2024, according to a purchase sale agreement fact sheet.

The potential deal was announced by both parties Friday, though city leaders first approached Synovus about a deal in March 2021, according to a fact sheet regarding the deal.

New municipal buildings

The purchase comes almost a month before Muscogee County voters head to the polls for a special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST, measure that would fund a new judicial center.

City-hired consultants previously recommended that the city build a new 310,000-square-foot judicial center with a parking structure with 500 to 600 spaces on the current Government Center site. A majority of city administration would be relocated to a new building on a separate site or to available space in another building in the city.

An estimated $400 million would be collected over a roughly 10-year period through a SPLOST. Roughly $200 million in general obligation bonds would be issued for the Judicial Center. Henderson told the Ledger-Enquirer last week that the Synovus buildings would house most of the city administration.

Flooding and safety issues at the current Government Center have been well documented in recent years. Issues include leaking pipes, leading to a June 2017 Columbus Council vote to approve $350,000 for emergency pipe repairs.

Multiple floods in 2018 led the Columbus Council to use $1.1 million in insurance settlement funds to repair damage to courtrooms as well as $2.5 million in bonds issued by the Columbus Building Authority to address safety issues in the building. Another $1 million was approved to plan, engineer and assess for a new building to replace the Government Center.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.