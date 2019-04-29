How we got here: From ornate 1896 courthouse to 1970s era government center

Looking Back: Before Columbus Government Center, domed courthouse graced the property The Muscogee County Courthouse, built in 1896 for just under $63,500, once stood where the Government Center now stands. Construction of the new government center started in 1972. For a brief period both stood before demolition of the older building. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Muscogee County Courthouse, built in 1896 for just under $63,500, once stood where the Government Center now stands. Construction of the new government center started in 1972. For a brief period both stood before demolition of the older building.

Members of the Columbus Council are currently weighing options that could result in the demolition and relocation of the Government Center, which has stood on the same 10th Street block in one form or another for nearly 200 years.

Built in the 1970s, the Government Center is feeling its age in the 21st century, and after a summer of floods due to busted, corroded pipes and worries over safety of employees and workers, it may be time to close the door on this part of the city’s history.

1896 - Muscogee County Courthouse is built for just under $63,500. The courthouse has been located on the same block since the 1820s. It would require state legislature’s approval to move.

1971 - Columbus and Muscogee County merge to form Columbus Consolidated Government. Government offices move into new courthouse.

2008 - $1 million renovation is passed by council for the Government Center. Included in project is renovations for ground floor including the customer service area, both restrooms, new lighting and fresh paint as well as work on the front entrance.

January 2017 - Mayor Teresa Tomlinson forms the “Commission on New Government and Judicial Building” to review existing conditions at the current center and present options moving forward.

February 2017 - Maintenance workers repair a leak in corroded pipes in the east wing of the Government Center; John Hudgison, the director of the Building Inspections and Code Enforcement Department, states there have been various upgrades and repairs to the boiler, pumps and pipes that distribute hot water throughout the building since 2003. City Manager Isaiah Hugley asks staff to place tape on ceiling tiles so employees could be aware of where pipes are located.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson's Commission on New Government Center and Judicial Building tours the complex on 10th Street.

June 2017 - Council approves spending up to $350,000 for emergency pipe repairs

July 2017 - Survey of Columbus residents shows 50 percent of residents polled would prefer separate judicial and government buildings

August 2017 - Architects present the commission with three conceptual site studies to consider.

September 2017 - Mayor’s Commission on New Government and Judicial Building holds four public input forums on three proposed options.

Courtrooms were also routinely shut down during repairs to heating system, which is a continual issue.

December 2017 - Commission on New Government and Judicial Building recommends the Government Center be demolished and replaced due to fire and safety hazards, corroded pipes, and because building fails to meet current building codes. Commission recommends option 3: clearing the Government Center block and building a judicial center and separate city office building, and a parking deck south of 9th Street where the city has a parking lot now at an estimated cost of $124,147,320.

June 18, 2018 - 12th floor water main feeding a water main to a boiler breaks, flooding the building with 36,000 gallons of water and damaging four of the seven primary courtrooms

June 30, 2018 - Several floors flood following repair work by the city maintenance staff on a fourth-floor toilet

August 19, 2018 - Third flooding incident leaves minor damage to three floors

The Muscogee County court system has been in a state of disarray and flux because of flooding in the Columbus Government Center on June 18. Take a behind-the-scenes- tour to see what progress, if any, has been made to fix the situation.

October 2018 - Columbus Council approves short term fix. The council agrees to use $1.1 million in insurance settlement funds to repair damage to courtrooms as well as $2.5 million in bonds issued by the Columbus Building Authority to address safety issues in the building and $1 million to plan, engineer and assess for a new building to replace the Government Center.

December 2018 - Clogged sewer pipes shut down Government Center cafe for two days. Pipes originally installed at 90-degree angles often cause sewage to back up on the ground floor in the toilets and at the restaurant.

January 2019 - Columbus Council is presented with four options to renovate or replace the current Government Center.

February 2019 - Three public meetings are held to gather input from citizens on which replacement option they prefer.

April 2019- Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge presents results of citizen voting to council- 51 percent favor new buildings on a new site. Council asks city manager’s office to come back with a recommendation within 30 days.