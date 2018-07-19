Columbus teen dies of multiple gunshot wounds, scene littered with rifle and handgun shell casings

Crime

Columbus teen dies of multiple gunshot wounds on Winston Road, coroner says

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

July 19, 2018 09:36 AM

An 18-year old Columbus male died early Thursday morning of multiple gunshot wounds outside of a Winston Road residence, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said.

Emanul Banks was pronounced dead at 2:12 a.m. in front of the home at 1010 Winston Road, Worley said.

Columbus police detectives were still working the scene after 9 a.m. About 70 police evidence markers were visible in front of the house.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Banks’ body will be sent to Decatur on Friday for an autopsy by the Georgia Crime Lab.

