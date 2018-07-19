Columbus teen dies of multiple gunshot wounds on Winston Road, coroner says

An 18-year old Columbus male died early Thursday morning of multiple gunshot wounds outside of a Winston Road residence, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said.

Emanul Banks was pronounced dead at 2:12 a.m. in front of the home at 1010 Winston Road, Worley said.

Columbus police detectives were still working the scene after 9 a.m. About 70 police evidence markers were visible in front of the house.

The homicide remains under investigation.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Banks’ body will be sent to Decatur on Friday for an autopsy by the Georgia Crime Lab.

Stay with us for more updates on this breaking news story.