Teen arrested in Harris County, likely to face murder charges in death of former girlfriend

The 17-year-old former boyfriend of a Columbus teenager shot to death Saturday night on Macon Road has been arrested and will likely face murder charges though the charges had not been filed Monday morning, according to Columbus police.
Markel Ervin, 17, was arrested Sunday in Harris County on unrelated charges, Maj. J.D. Hawk confirmed Monday morning. Destinee Virgin was pronounced dead about 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus hospital, according to Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley.
Ervin was arrested in the early morning hours in Harris County and is being held there, his attorney Stacey Jackson said Monday morning. Ervin can be held up to 72 hours in the Harris County Jail before he is charged in Columbus. Murder warrants have been signed, but Ervin has not yet been charged, Hawk said.
When Jackson met on Sunday with Ervin, his client had not been charged in the homicide, but was being held on obstruction charges, Jackson said. Jackson represented Ervin in a May Columbus Recorder’s Court hearing in which Ervin was charged with the kidnapping of Virgin. Those charges are still pending and Ervin was free on bond.
“I still represent him on the kidnapping charges,” Hawk said. “If there are charges in the murder case, I would expect to represent him in that as well.”
On Saturday night, Virgin had been shot multiple times near the intersection of Macon and Rigdon roads, with the Columbus Police Department dispatching officers to the scene around 7 p.m. Worley told the Ledger-Enquirer that the woman had stepped out of the car just before shots were fired.
The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, which was a gray 2004 Nissan Maxima four-door sedan with a paper tag, according to a police report. Police described the suspect as a black male, about 5-feet, 9-inches tall with a “skinny build” and an age range between 17 and 21 years.
The alleged kidnapping happened in April, but Ervin was not arrested about a month later.
In the Recorder’s Court hearing on May 24, Virgin’s mother told the judge, “This is a toxic situation.”
In an interview with police, the girl said she was held against her will and shuttled from place to place by Ervin, police Detective Joseph Jackson testified.
Virgin had suffered a black eye and scratches her face, police said. The girl had previously run away from home and lived in the home with Ervin and his mother, according to court testimony.
The two had a rocky relationship and the mother told the court she had warned her daughter about Ervin.
“This is not the first time he has hit my child,” the girl’s mother told the court in May. “... You held her against her will and beat up on her.”
Virgin a 17-year-old high school senior at the time, went to a downtown restaurant with Ervin on April 25 and was told to be home by 9:30 p.m., the girl’s mother testified in Recorder’s Court.
When the girl did not return home, her mother tried to call on her cell phone, but got no answer. About 5 a.m., the next morning, the mother reported her daughter to police as missing. Later that day, police detectives joined the search for the girl.
Kidnapping and false imprisonment charges were filed against Ervin and an arrest warrant was issued. He was not taken into custody until May when he was arrested on Floyd Road on firearm charges. Ervin and another man were randomly firing a weapon on Floyd Road, Jackson said. It was then discovered that he had an outstanding warrant on the kidnapping charge.
