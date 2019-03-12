Was it self-defense? Columbus jury to decide motorcyclist’s fate in fatal slashing

Defendant Antonio Marico Brown listens to the proceeding Tuesday morning. Attorneys made their opening statements Tuesday morning in Superior Court Judge William C. Rumer’s courtroom during the trial of Antonio Marico Brown, 41, charged in the July 4, 2017, fatal stabbing on Big Creek Place of 36-year-old Pedro Juan Carmoega. Brown faces one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, and one count of aggravated assault. Carmoega died at the hospital three days after he was stabbed on July 4, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said at the time.He sustained a cut to his neck and a stab wound to his chest during the incident on Big Creek Place. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com