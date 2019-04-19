Second ex-MCSD substitute teacher arrested this week for alleged crimes at school

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A second person this week has been arrested for alleged crimes while working as a Muscogee County School District substitute teacher.

Victoria Jane Cothran, 52, was arrested Thursday and charged with simple battery and criminal trespass, according to a news release from the Columbus Police Department.

MCSD announced in a news release Friday afternoon that Cothran resigned Thursday.

A police officer confirmed to the Ledger-Enquirer that Cothran’s charges stem from a confrontation with a student at Midland Middle School. Cothran also is a former deputy in the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and worked as a security officer for the district.

Alexander Letwond White, 35, was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual assault of a person in custody, child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes while working as a substitute teacher at Hardaway High School. MCSD fired him Tuesday.