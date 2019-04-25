Mom charged with capital murder after 4-month-old died in Phenix City apartment fire

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Editor’s note: Police originally told the Ledger-Enquirer that the infant was home alone. It was later determined the child’s mother was in the apartment at the time of the fire.

The mother of the 4-month-baby who died in a Phenix City apartment fire Wednesday has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

An investigation revealed the fire was deliberately set, Phenix City police Capt. Darryl Williams said Thursday morning.

Probable cause was determined and Ashley Nicole King, 31, was arrested and charged with capital murder, according to a news release. That charge can be applied in this case under Alabama Criminal Code because the child was under 14, Williams said.

He said police do not have a motive at this time .

The infant was found about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in a Clover Leaf Apartment Homes unit unresponsive, suffering from severe burns, Williams said.

The infant was later pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional, Midtown Medical hospital.

The 4-month-old’s body has been sent to the Alabama Forensics Crime Lab for autopsy, Williams said.

King’s initial court appearance was held Thursday morning. Williams said she will continue to be held without bond and has been issued a court-appointed attorney, Jeremy Armstrong, who will meet with her prior to a second hearing. No date has been set for that hearing.

Williams said King was living at the apartment at the time of the incident, but her name is not on the lease.

A woman who said she lives in the unit above the apartment where the infant was found, told a Ledger-Enquirer reporter Thursday afternoon that she was at work when her boyfriend called and told her that her apartment building was on fire.

“That scared me,” the woman said. She declined to give her name.

The woman, who was leaving her apartment as she spoke with the reporter Thursday, said she arrived back at her apartment Wednesday around 11 a.m. and saw “firemen everywhere.”

Although the fire didn’t damage her unit, she said, “I’m still smelling the aftermath.”

She also said that while she did not knew King by name and never interacted with her, she recognized her in a photograph that she was shown.

A man who was arriving at his apartment Thursday when he spoke with a Ledger-Enquirer reporter said he lives with his brother in a unit adjacent to the apartment where the fire occurred. He also declined to give his name, but said his brother called him at work to alert him about the fire.

“He said the people from the (Clover Leaf) office were knocking on the door and yelling that there was a fire,” the man said.

When he learned about the alleged crime, he said, “There’s no words for that.”

Williams said the investigation that resulted in King’s arrest was a coordinated effort with the Phenix City Fire Department, Russell County Department of Human Services, the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office and Phenix City police.

Mark Rice, Ledger-Enquirer reporter, contributed to this story.