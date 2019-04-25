‘There’s no baby’: Phenix City police release new details in death of infant boy

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

Police have released more details surrounding the arrest of a Phenix City woman charged with capital murder in death of her 4-month-old son in an apartment fire.

Police have said the fire was deliberately set but have not released a potential motive.

Phenix City police Capt. Darryl Williams said Thursday that management at Clover Leaf Apartment Homes called the fire department around 10 a.m. April 24 and let them into the apartment, which was filled with smoke.

“There was zero visibility,” Williams said.

Crews initially rescued 31-year-old Ashley Nicole King. Once King was outside, neighbors started asking about her child.

Williams said King repeatedly stated “there’s no baby,” but crews returned to the apartment and found the 4-month-old male.

The infant was later pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional, Midtown Medical hospital and the body has been sent to the Alabama Forensics Crime Lab for autopsy, Williams said.

The infant was mentioned in a conversation between management and King about 30 minutes before the fire after a noise complaint was filed, Williams said.

King’s name is not on the lease for the apartment, which is rented by her boyfriend. Police are not releasing the identity of the boyfriend.

Williams also said King had an outstanding warrant for bail jumping.

King appeared in court Thursday morning. King will continue to be held without bond and has been issued a court-appointed attorney, Jeremy Armstrong. No date has been set for a second hearing.