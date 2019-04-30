Ex-Northside teacher accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old student faces judge

Former teacher charged with sexual assault pleads not guilty, waives preliminary hearing Kristin Davenport, a former Northside High School teacher now charged with three counts of sexual assault on a person in custody, pleaded not guilty to all charges and waived her preliminary hearing. She was represented by Susan Henderson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kristin Davenport, a former Northside High School teacher now charged with three counts of sexual assault on a person in custody, pleaded not guilty to all charges and waived her preliminary hearing. She was represented by Susan Henderson.

The charges against an ex-Northside High School teacher arrested last week on three counts of sexually assaulting a student are based on allegations involving a 17-year-old male, police confirmed Tuesday.

But no other details were disclosed as 26-year-old Kristin Davenport waived her preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court as defense attorney Susan Henderson entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf.

In agreement with Henderson and prosecutor Matt Brown, Judge Julius Hunter reduced Davenport’s bonds on each of three counts of sexual assault on a person in custody from $5,000 to $3,000 for a total bond of $9,000.

The conditions of her bond are that she have no contact with the 17-year-old student or his family, and no contact with the school district for any reason other than personnel negotiations.

Her case now goes to Muscogee Superior Court.

The Muscogee County School District said Davenport was removed from the classroom April 19, when the district confirmed police were investigating the allegations to which school officials had been alerted by an anonymous tipster.

Davenport was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Thursday at the Columbus Public Safety Center and booked into the Muscogee County Jail an hour later, according to jail records.

Her arrest has made headlines across the Internet, on sites such as Heavy.com, The Inquistr and the Daily Mail.

Hers was the third arrest of a former Muscogee County educator in two weeks, prompting school district leaders to call a news conference Thursday to address the issue.

Two former substitute teachers earlier were accused of crimes involving students. The first arrest was for charges of sexual assault of a person in custody, child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes at Hardaway High School. The second arrest was for charges of simple battery and criminal trespass at Midland Middle School.

The school district fired both of the substitute teachers.