Columbus man sentenced in killing of his neighbor, a friend since childhood

Neighbors Reginald Raymon Glenn and Marcus Anthony Barron had been friends since they were kids, said those who knew the two well.

A fight over money put an end to the friendship and left Barron dead from a gun shot wound to the chest.

That was on Feb. 13, 2016, at 3909 Baker Plaza Drive, where the two men lived in apartments right across from each other. They were in Barron’s home when Barron accused Glenn of stealing from him. The argument turned into a brawl, police said.

The brawl then spilled into Glenn’s apartment and Barron won the fight, investigators said.

As Barron turned around and walked next door to his apartment, Glenn fired a gun through two open doors, shooting Barron in the right side of the chest, investigators said. Barron was standing in his doorway.

Barron, 33, died later at the hospital, and police charged Glenn with murder.

Initially, detectives could not find the gun used to kill Barron. Investigators expected it to be a handgun and heard rumors that a woman who lived in the apartment complex may have taken it from the scene by hiding it under her wig.

That mystery was solved later: As Assistant District Attorney George Lipscomb read through the case file, he that noticed Barron was hit with a small-caliber bullet. Police searching Glenn’s apartment seized a .22-caliber rifle they found behind a couch.

A ballistics test confirmed Barron was shot with the rifle Glenn had stowed behind the sofa.

Glenn, 46, was indicted May 6, 2018, for murder, being a convicted felon with a gun and misdemeanor marijuana possession. His previous felony was possessing cocaine on Dec. 29, 2010, according to court records.

On Tuesday, he agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, before Judge Ron Mullins sentenced him to 18 years in prison.