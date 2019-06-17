Two arrested, man charged with capital murder in Phenix City fire deaths

How to contact local law enforcement Here are some phone numbers for local law enforcement in Russell and Lee counties in Alabama and Muscogee County, Georgia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some phone numbers for local law enforcement in Russell and Lee counties in Alabama and Muscogee County, Georgia.

Phenix City police arrested two people Monday in connection with a house fire that left two people dead.

The residence at 1001 43rd Avenue was engulfed in flames when authorities were called to the blaze at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police Capt. Darryl Williams said in a news release.

Two people were found dead inside the home. They have been identified but their names have not been released.

Ricky Mack Morris was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder. Debbie Ann Parker, who was wanted for questioning over the weekend, was also arrested. Parker was charged with two counts of manslaughter.

Both are held in the Russell County jail.

Williams said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.