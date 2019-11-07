Have you seen him? Police looking for man wanted in Auburn woman’s disappearance

A 30-year-old man has been identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of missing a missing 19-year-old from Auburn.

Auburn Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Ibraheem Yazeed, from Montgomery, Alabama. A police investigation determined that Yazeed was at the same location that Aniah Blanchard was last seen, according to a press release from Auburn Police.

Yazeed is charged with first degree kidnapping and is believed to be potentially armed and dangerous.

Blanchard was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 23 inside of a convenience store located on South College Street in Auburn. Blanchard’s 2017 black Honda CR-V was later seen traveling south on the same street.

Three days later, Blanchard’s CR-V was found in Montgomery on the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard with injuries near its passenger side wheel.

According to Auburn Police, the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force along with numerous other agencies are searching for Yazeed, who is currently out on bond for charges of kidnapping and attempted murder charges from another jurisdiction.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or has information in this case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.