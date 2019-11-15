Man arrested, charged with capital murder in Phenix City shooting

Officers have arrested a man charged in the drive-by shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Phenix City last month.

On October 6, police responded to a call at 1008 5th Street South and found Tremaine Hutchinson dead in the yard of multiple gunshot wounds, Phenix City police said in a press release.

Witnesses said that a small blue or grey SUV stopped in front of the house and that the passenger of the vehicle shot Hutchinson several times before driving off, according to the release.

An investigation led police to obtain warrants for the arrest of Timothy Lamar Hayes, 37, on a capital murder charge.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

According to the release, the U.S. Marshall’s task force apprehended Hayes around 6 p.m. November 14 in Ohio and he was arrested without incident.

Hayes will be detained at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail pending extradition proceedings, the release says. A preliminary hearing will be set when he is returned to Phenix City.