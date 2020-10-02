GBI’s August raid on midtown Columbus home leads to child pornography arrest

photo@ledger-enquirer.com

A Columbus man whose Carson Drive home was part of an Aug. 20 Georgia Bureau of Investigation raid has been charged with six counts of possessing child pornography.

Edward Sprouse Boyd, 46, may face additional charges in the case under investigation by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, the agency said Friday in a news release.

“The investigation into Boyd began after multiple tips were received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible possession and upload of child pornography by Boyd to a popular online platform,” the GBI said.

While serving the August search warrant on Boyd’s midtown home off Hilton Avenue, GBI and Columbus police seized multiple digital devices, the analysis of which led to Boyd’s arrest, the agency said.

The GBI said the arrest is part of its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force effort to “identify those involved in the child pornography trade and the online sexual exploitation of children.”

