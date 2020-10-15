Columbus Government Center evacuated as law enforcement investigates reported bomb threat

Officers are reporting an all clear at the Government Center after the building was evacuated due to a reported bomb threat.

At 12:54 p.m., workers were told to leave the building and go to the Broadway median in front of the RiverCenter, multiple staff members told a Ledger-Enquirer reporter.

Police officers and sheriff’s deputies began blocking off streets surrounding the building around 1 p.m. Intersections between Ninth and Tenth Street between Broadway and Second Avenue were all closed, but began reopening around 1:30 p.m.

The Government Center was placed on lockdown yesterday after gunshots were reported in the east wing. Officials later discovered an assistant district attorney died by suicide in his office.