Phenix City man shot dead outside Columbus nightspot

A man from Phenix City, Ala., was gunned down early Sunday in the parking lot of Columbus’ Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Drive, police reported.

Jaquill Ledon Banks was leaving the nightclub around 2:30 a.m. when he was shot multiple times, investigators said. The 29-year-old died at 3:27 a.m. after an ambulance rushed him to the Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room, they said.

Banks was walking to his car when he was assaulted, officers said.

It marks the second time this year that someone was fatally shot outside the nightclub: On June 5, 40-year-old Samuel London was shot as he went to his car at around 2:15 a.m.

Police later said London had encountered a group that had gone to the lounge parking lot to break into cars. Five suspects were charged, the youngest a 14-year-old boy who is alleged to have shot London.

Anyone with information on Banks’ homicide is asked to contact Detective Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or robertnicholas@columbusga.org.

Banks is Columbus’ 37th homicide so far this year, according to the Muscogee County coroner’s count.