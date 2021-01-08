Columbus DA, attorney clash during preliminary hearing in murder of Destiny Nelson

In a contentious Columbus Recorder’s Court preliminary hearing Friday that showed the new district attorney clashing with a former member of the office, the suspect in the 2017 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Destiny Nelson pleaded not guilty.

Judge Julius Hunter granted no bond and sent the case to Superior Court, where Keyonna Latrice James, 19, will be tried for murder in a case that authorities say involved mistaken identity, revenge and gang activity.

Preliminary evidence

During the preliminary hearing Friday, assistant public defender Robin Heath King repeatedly questioned district attorney Mark Jones and Columbus police detective Matt Sitler for more evidence. They said they are reluctant to be more specific because they don’t want to dissuade other potential witnesses from coming forward and helping the prosecution.

Jones questioned whether King has a conflict of interest in the case, noting she worked in the district attorney’s office under his predecessor, Julia Slater, until resigning last week, when Jones took office. King denied such a conflict of interest, and Hunter said she wouldn’t be allowed to represent James if he thought otherwise.

James didn’t appear at the hearing.

Sitler said police have ballistic and forensic evidence, multiple witnesses, incriminating statements and social media posts to support the murder charge against James.

King asserted that the prosecution declining to present that evidence at the preliminary hearing amounted to “a paucity of evidence.”

Hunter overruled King’s objection, repeating the prosecution’s promise to share all the evidence during discovery preparation for the trial.

Wrong target

Nelson, was gunned down in her home at Bull Creek Apartments in what police said was retaliation targeting the wrong person.

James was served warrants Thursday charging her with murder in Nelson’s slaying on Jan. 16, 2017, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said at a news conference.

James is being held in another 2017 homicide, for an April 19 shooting outside a south Columbus church.

Blackmon called Nelson’s slaying a “botched gang retaliation” for an earlier shooting. Nelson was shot multiple times in the front hallway of her home while responding to a knock at the door around 10:40 p.m., and died later at the hospital.

Police have said they suspected Nelson’s killer targeted the wrong person in retaliation for the death of Dominique Horton, 22.

Horton was killed Jan. 5, 2017, at Cusseta Road and 32nd Avenue, where a crowd had gathered to watch two women fight, authorities said. That was around 4 p.m. in the 300 block of 32nd Avenue, when a man pulled out a gun and fired shots at those who had assembled there.

Nelson had no connection to that shooting, and detectives believe whoever killed her went to the wrong apartment seeking vengeance.

Nelson was an honor student dual-enrolled at Early College Academy and Columbus State University. She was a member of the Early College Academy Debate Club, National Junior Honor Society and Students Against Destructive Decisions, the Ledger-Enquirer previously reported.

Rewards totaling $25,000 were offered for tips leading to a suspect in Nelson’s homicide. Blackmon declined to say whether that was a factor in James being charged.

James was 16 years old when police charged her with murder in the death of Marion Ralph, 39, whose body was found around 6:30 a.m. April 19, 2017, in the parking lot of the Pentecostal Church of God at 322 25th Ave.

Detectives alleged James was soliciting sex, saying she told them she was “tricking out” with others at Cusseta Road and 25th Avenue when she encountered Ralph, whom she identified as one of her clients.

This story will be updated.