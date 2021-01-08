Crime

Two men charged with capital murder by Phenix City police in separate homicide cases

The Phenix City Police Department announced arrests in two homicide cases Friday morning.

Jarvis Marcel Campbell, 37, was arrested for capital murder and transported to the Russell County Jail, pending his preliminary hearing, in regards to Sunday’s fatal shooting of Johnathon Larson. Larson, 34, was one of two people killed overnight in early January.

Police also obtained and executed a warrant for the arrest of Derek Thomas, 34, for capital murder in the Nov. 2017 fatal shooting of Jennifer Lee Chambers.

Thomas was located in Tennessee and extradited back to Phenix City on unrelated charges, Criminal Investigations Division Coordinator Capt. Darryl Williams said.

The investigations are still ongoing, according to Williams.

Anyone with information that might assist in the investigations are asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837.

Profile Image of Joshua Mixon
Joshua Mixon
Ledger-Enquirer sports reporter Joshua Mixon has covered everything from the SEC Championship to girls flag football. He covers Auburn and Chattahoochee Valley prep sports, and is a member of the Football Writers Association of America. He previously covered Georgia athletics for the Telegraph. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshDMixon.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service