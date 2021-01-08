Two men charged with capital murder by Phenix City police in separate homicide cases

The Phenix City Police Department announced arrests in two homicide cases Friday morning.

Jarvis Marcel Campbell, 37, was arrested for capital murder and transported to the Russell County Jail, pending his preliminary hearing, in regards to Sunday’s fatal shooting of Johnathon Larson. Larson, 34, was one of two people killed overnight in early January.

Police also obtained and executed a warrant for the arrest of Derek Thomas, 34, for capital murder in the Nov. 2017 fatal shooting of Jennifer Lee Chambers.

Thomas was located in Tennessee and extradited back to Phenix City on unrelated charges, Criminal Investigations Division Coordinator Capt. Darryl Williams said.

The investigations are still ongoing, according to Williams.

Anyone with information that might assist in the investigations are asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837.