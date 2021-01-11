Phenix City police make arrests in Christmas Day shootings that left 1 dead, others injured

Phenix City police say they’ve made more arrests in two Christmas Day shootings at the same location that killed one man and wounded others.

Both shootings were at the same time at 923 15th Place, where Hernadis T. Harmon was wounded and Vincent D. Deloney, 31, fatally was shot, investigators said.

Harmon, 30, and Amber Long, 25, are charged with murder in Deloney’s death, police said. Long was arrested Dec. 25. Harmon was arrested Saturday, when he was released from Piedmont Columbus Regional, police said.

In Harmon’s shooting, which police said was related to Deloney’s homicide, investigators have charged Jonathon Toombs, 27, with attempted murder, they said.

Anyone with information on the dual shootings is asked to call Phenix City police at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2819.