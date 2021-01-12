Crime

Authorities ID suspect in fatal shooting, Columbus’ third homicide in 6 days

A 70-year-old Columbus man died of multiple gunshot wounds Monday evening at his home, authorities said.

Police said officers were called at 4:47 p.m. to 4936 Mehaffey Street, where medics were unable to revive Walter Williams. Officers at 5:03 p.m. summoned Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison, who said she pronounced Williams dead there at 5:45 p.m.

Police said they have charged Marlon Jarrell Reese, 36, with murder in Williams’ homicide. Reese, who’s related to Williams, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Muscogee County Jail at 11:26 p.m. He’s to have a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Williams’ homicide is asked to contact Cpl. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or robertnicholas@columbusga.org.

Mehaffey Street is between Buena Vista Road and Steam Mill Road, east of Interstate 185.

Williams’ fatal shooting marks the third in Columbus this year, and the third in six days. The first was on Jan. 6, and the second the next day.

