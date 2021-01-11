Here’s a list of 2021 Columbus homicides, according to authorities

Columbus over the past five years has averaged around 38 homicides annually, with the most recent peak last year, when the city had 46. That surpassed the 44 reported in 2017.

Columbus had 41 in 2019; 34 in 2018; and 28 in 2016.

Here is a list of Columbus homicides for the year 2021:

1) Jan. 6: Damien Nesbitt, 37.

Police called at 12:10 a.m. to the Orleans Apartments at 620 Fifth Avenue found Nesbitt on the street with multiple gunshot wounds, said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley. He was rushed to the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he was pronounced dead at 12:51 a.m. Police later reported that Nesbitt’s car was stolen, identifying it as a 2005 Lexus ES30 with the Georgia tag RPB 8587. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Cpl. Roy Green at 706-225-4261 or roygreen@columbusga.org.

2) Jan. 7: Byron Petty, 22.

Petty was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds at 5:43 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional, said Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. Patrol officers on a call near Rhodes Street heard gunshots and went to investigate, finding Petty on the ground at 14th Avenue and 16th Street, about four blocks west of Lakebottom Park in midtown. A second man was shot in the leg there during a dispute, police said. Anyone with tips on the shooting may contact Cpl. William Peterson at 706-225-4293 or wpeterson@columbusga.org.

We’ll update this list as homicides and arrests are reported.