Father’s Day shooting marks Columbus’ 36th homicide of 2021, coroner says

A late evening shooting on Father’s Day has left one dead, officials said.

Demarcus Gardner, 24, was found shot multiple times at Winston Road and Sharon Avenue Sunday. He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he died at 10:24 p.m., Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Byran told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Gardner’s body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy. This incident will bring the total homicide count in Columbus to 36.

The Columbus Police Department did not comment prior to publication of this story.