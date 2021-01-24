Crime

Columbus man shot multiple times in September dies at home

A Columbus man maimed when he was shot multiple times in September died from complications Sunday at his home.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Darian Hall was pronounced dead at 3:48 p.m. He was 26.

Hall reportedly was shot at Steam Mill Road and Dogwood Drive.

Bryan said the shooting left Hall unable to move from the waist down, and caused other afflictions that eventually led to his death.

Because he died this year, he will be listed as Columbus’ fifth homicide of 2021, the coroner said, and not added to the tally of 46 reported here last year.

