Police reveal new details in downtown Columbus motel shooting that left 2 brothers dead

The suspect accused of killing two brothers in a shooting at the downtown Columbus Motel 6 claims he acted in self-defense, but the evidence is not in his favor, a detective testified Friday.

Jacob Andrew Martel, 25, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Eric Giddens, 21, and Quindarrius Giddens, 22, shot dead around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the 1325 Veterans Parkway motel.

Martel waived his appearance at Friday’s preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court, authorizing public defender Robin King to represent him in his absence.

During Martel’s hearing, Sgt. Thomas Hill said Martel told investigators he had arranged to meet Eric Giddens in the room to sell him a .380-caliber handgun.

Giddens and his older brother saw Martel had left marijuana sitting out, when they arrived at Room 524, the suspect told officers. When Martel showed Eric Giddens the gun, Giddens pointed the weapon at him and said he and his brother were going to rob Martel of all he had, Martel told police.

Hill said Martel’s cousin had rented the room, but the cousin had left to run some errands: He had gone to the Muscogee County Jail to collect property belonging to Martel’s wife, who was incarcerated, and to buy food at Burger King.

The cousin told police he was returning to the room when Martel called and asked him to bring a gun that was in the car. The cousin knew nothing about Martel’s plans to sell a gun to Eric Giddens, and did not expect visitors, Hill testified.

The cousin came up to the room, his arms full, and pushed the door open with his foot. Seeing two men he did not know inside, he dropped what he was holding, pulled out the gun he’d brought and backed down a breezeway, shouting for bystanders to call 911, Hill said.

The confrontation that ensued was recorded on surveillance video, without audio, showing Eric Giddens sticking his head out the motel room door and shouting at the cousin, who was yelling back at him, Hill testified. Other guests overheard the ruckus, he said.

Martel then came out of the door, rushed to the cousin and grabbed the gun as Eric Giddens, carrying a duffel bag, stepped out of the room, Hill testified. Martel turned and fired three or four shots as Giddens fell, the detective said.

Martel ran back to the room and fired more shots at Quindarrius Giddens, with one bullet striking him in the back, Hill said. Both brothers were found face-down, one in the breezeway and one in the room, he said.

Martel and his cousin afterward tried to conceal some of the evidence, hiding a duffel bag in a stairwell and tossing another onto a second-floor motel roof, Hill said.

He said police found no weapons on Quindarrius Giddens. In Eric Giddens’ left, front pants pocket, they found a BB-pistol with the handle or grip protruding so that it could have appeared he had a real gun, Hill said.

But the .380-caliber handgun still was in a black handbag in the room, along with some marijuana, and video showed Martel left the room unimpeded, the detective said.

Once Martel was out in the breezeway, the cousins had at least three ways they could have escaped unharmed, Hill said.

When questioned at police headquarters, the cousin told investigators he felt Martel’s actions were “excessive” and “went too far,” Hill said.

With the cousin’s account and the video indicating Hill was not in immediate danger when he twice opened fire on the brothers, police charged him with murder, Hill explained. Detectives so far have filed no charges against Martel’s cousin, he said.

Judge Julius Hunter found probable cause to send the case to Muscogee Superior Court, ordering Martel to have no contact with the victims’ family. Martel is being held without bond.