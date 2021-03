mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Two men have been found dead at a downtown Motel 6, authorities said Wednesday night.

Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said he was notified of the deaths at 6:53 p.m., at the Motel 6, 1325 Veterans Parkway.

Columbus police did not release any details.

The two deaths would mark the 20th and 21st Columbus homicides so far this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.