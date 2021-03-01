Two women dead after shooting at Family Dollar store in Columbus, authorities say

Two women fatally were shot Monday afternoon at a Columbus Family Dollar store, authorities said.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said his office was notified around 4:20 p.m. Monday of the incident at the Family Dollar at 2112 Floyd Road.

One victim was dead at the scene and the other rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where she died shortly after 5 p.m., he said.

Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison was en route to the scene, he said.

Columbus police have not yet released any information on the double-shooting, which may mark the city’s 15th and 16th homicides so far this year.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story reported the wrong day. The shooting happened Monday.