Crime

Two women dead after shooting at Family Dollar store in Columbus, authorities say

Two women fatally were shot Monday afternoon at a Columbus Family Dollar store, authorities said.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said his office was notified around 4:20 p.m. Monday of the incident at the Family Dollar at 2112 Floyd Road.

One victim was dead at the scene and the other rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where she died shortly after 5 p.m., he said.

Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison was en route to the scene, he said.

Columbus police have not yet released any information on the double-shooting, which may mark the city’s 15th and 16th homicides so far this year.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story reported the wrong day. The shooting happened Monday.

Tim Chitwood profile
Tim Chitwood is from Seale, Ala., and started as a police beat reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer in 1982. He since has covered Columbus’ serial killings and other homicides, following some from the scene of the crime to trial verdicts and ensuing appeals. He also has been a Ledger-Enquirer humor columnist since 1987. He’s a graduate of Auburn University, and started out working for the weekly Phenix Citizen in Phenix City, Ala.
