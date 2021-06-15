Two dead, one injured in overnight shooting near Wilson Apartments, officials say

Two men are dead following an overnight shooting near the Luther Wilson Apartment homes, authorities said.

Saiveon Pugh, 18, and Jesse Ransom, 18, both of Columbus, Georgia, died Monday night of multiple gunshot wounds, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Officers were called to the scene at the intersection of 32nd Street and 7th Avenue in reference to a shooting. Once they arrived, they found Pugh and Ransom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Pugh was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:27 p.m. Ransom was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional and pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m., Bryan said.

Both bodies will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. There is at least one additional victim in critical condition, according to Bryan.

The incident happened the same day 21-year old Marcel Samedi was identified as the June 5 shooting victim at Wilson Apartments.

The Columbus Police Department has not released a statement about the incident.

These shootings bring the total homicide count in Columbus to 35.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.