Weekend shooting brings Columbus homicide count to 33; victim not identified

Columbus police are investigating a shooting over the weekend at Luther Wilson apartments.

Officers were called to the complex at 3400 8th Avenue Saturday in reference to a shooting at 9:47 p.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival, officers found a Black man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. As officers approached the man, they discovered he was dead.

At this time, the victim has not been identified and will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab as a “John Doe” for an autopsy, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer.

The Columbus Police Department’s homicide unit has assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Donna Baker at 706-225-4296 or email dbaker@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

This incident brings the total homicide count in Columbus to 33, 14 more than the 19 homicides by June 5, 2020.