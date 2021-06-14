Victim in Columbus’ 33rd homicide of year identified as 21-year-old South Carolina man

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a shooting victim found at Luther Wilson Apartment homes on June 5.

The victim has been identified as Marcel Samedi, 21, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer.

On June 5, officers with the Columbus Police Department were called to the complex at 3400 8th Avenue in reference to a shooting at 9:47 p.m., according to a news release from CPD.

Upon arrival, officers found a Black man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, later identified as Samedi. As officers approached the man, they discovered he was dead.

No arrest in the case has been made. The case is being investigated by CPD’s Homicide Unit.

Samedi’s death brings the total homicide count in Columbus this year to 33.